The Hopeful Sound of Block Parties

2020 was the first year our little corner of Rainbow Falls did not celebrate with a block party. We all shared in the ache of missing out. The pandemic kept us apart and although we would sometimes pull up a circle of chairs socially distanced on a driveway, it was not the same. We missed each other.

For the past several years we would host a block party for dozens of families in our neighbourhood. Usually we would pull out a BBQ, set up chairs, tents, tables, and even our bonfire pits and a bouncy castle for the kids. For six hours we would gather, balancing plates and drink in our hands, telling stories and hearing about how each other is doing. For many of us, block parties are the one time each year we see each other, and set aside time to connect.

I remember our first year hosting a block party. Our neighbourhood was brand new and we did not know each other. I went door-to-door with little cards inviting people to come out for our party. We were met at each door as though we were selling something. Through a tentative and skeptical crack in a half open door neighbours would ask us what we were selling. “No, we’re not selling anything,” I would say, “I’m your neighbour and we’re just inviting you to our first block party!” Today the response is so different. Long time neighbours look forward to our party and many doors swing wide open at the possibility of a party. Instead of suspicion, I’m met with an invitation for tea.

This year we are hosting our first party since the pandemic began. I have a feeling it will share many of the same emotions so many of our social gatherings have. One one hand many are tired, cautions, reserved, and careful. The pandemic has taken a toll on us and we still do not want to step out to get involved like we once did. On the other hand we are strangely eager to see and be seen, know and be known. We long for community, friendship, and a sense that everything will be OK.

It seems to me that block parties play this kind of role in our lives. They are a place for people who live close to each other to try and connect. Block parties have no agenda, nothing is being sold, no one is being asked to do much more than drag out a lawn chair and pull up a seat. Block parties may be little more than a circle of chairs between neighbours, grateful for a chance to connect again. Neighbours are a gift because they do not expect or need much of you, just your presence and a chance to tell stories. It’s a beautiful relationship.

This year the City of Chestermere had to close down the block party process because of Covid-19, but that is changing. You can visit the City of Chestermere website for updates and opportunities to begin thinking about your own summer block party. While we might not be back to the big block party events of the past, we have the one thing that makes our gatherings meaningful: each other. Be encouraged as you think about organizing a gathering in your neighbourhood. If you have lawn chairs and a stack of invitations, you’re most of the way there.