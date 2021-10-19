Time-for-change

Jeff Colvin wins mayoral race for Chestermere

Jeff Colvin was announced Mayor of Chestermere on Oct. 18, with 2,927 votes.

“I am so honored and excited to be Chestermere’s new mayor. I have said that I plan on living here forever and I am grateful to be given the opportunity to help make Chestermere the best place to live in Alberta. This city has all the potential to be an oasis and I believe we have the right tools to make this a reality,” Colvin said.

Mayoral candidates campaigned on social media for months prior to the election and had the entire community sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for the opposition’s next move.

“I would like to start off by saying thank you to all those who supported me and voted for me. This campaign has for sure been an interesting experience, a lot of late nights on Facebook, a lot of interesting in-depth conversations with residents, but I am extremely grateful for the experience and I’m happy to see everyone’s hard work has paid off,” Colvin said.

Colvin will sit with six councillors, Shannon Dean, Mel Foat, Blaine Funk, Stephen Hanley, Sandy Johal-Watt, and Ritesh Narayan.

Colvin wants to see Chestermere residents thrive in the community, with responsible growth, youth and seniors services, seniors housing, and recreation.

Colvin’s priorities include lower debt and residential property taxes, renegotiating the field house and build a pool, and to make Chestermere a thriving city with activities for a diverse community.

Colvin is excited for the opportunity to introduce new technology to build new buildings and amenities and make Chestermere the leaders in the province while working with builders to develop the land around John Peake Park into a beachfront entertainment district, and high-tech business campus with Amazon Centre, and University of Calgary and SAIT Satellite campuses.

Colvin is excited for the opportunity to work with council members and hear from residents about their wants and their needs.

Without the support of Colvin’s family, getting to this point wouldn’t have been possible.

“I first want to thank my wonderful family. It was the well-being of my daughters, Brooklyn, Kennedy, and Riley, that initially inspired me to run for mayor. I wanted to make Chestermere a better place for them to grow up, a place to provide them with the city they deserve. I especially want to thank my wife, Stephanie, for her encouragement and patience during this election, her optimism has kept me grounded and helped me stay true to myself,” Colvin said.

Colvin is thankful for the volunteers who helped put up campaign signs, hand out brochures, engage with their friends and family about his goals for the city, and use their businesses as a platform to share his vision.

“The effort and time these generous people have put into helping my campaign means the world to me and I am eternally grateful,” Colvin said.

Colvin is now looking forward to working with councillors on important issues in the community.

“I want to welcome the new councillors as well as any returning councillors to city hall and I look forward to working with all of you. I believe that our combined effort can bring this city to new heights, and I believe we all have something unique and essential to bring to the table.

“I also want to acknowledge all the candidates running for council. Thank you for stepping up to the plate to try to make Chestermere a better place to live. Thank you for volunteering your time, effort, and expertise to this election. I look forward to continuing to see you lead this city to great heights through your active engagement within the community,” Colvin said.

Adding, “Finally, thank you to all the residents of Chestermere that put their confidence in me to lead our city. I am excited to get started, as you know we have a very busy 120 action plan that is ready to roll out with the help of our new council and our team at city hall. It’s going to be an exciting and busy next four years. Thank you.”