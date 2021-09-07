Transit link now available for Chestermere residents 

The service will run two trips twice a day during peak a.m. and p.m. times

A new transit link from Calgary to Chestermere is now available for Chestermere residents.

The service, beginning on Aug. 30, will be an extension of Calgary’s MAX Purple Line and will run for two trips twice a day, during a.m. and p.m. peak times. These trips see MAX Purple continuing its route past East Hills where it currently stops, and on to Chestermere.

“We kept hearing from our community that transit is needed for our residents. We heard you, we acted, and we made it happen, without impacting taxes,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Calgary Transit and the development community to provide this new service for our community,” he added. “This project is a shining example of regional and inter-agency partnerships that have come together for the benefit of our residents.”

The transit extension is in a pilot phase and will be evaluated throughout the term of the agreement with Calgary.

The current route has twelve stops on the west side of Chestermere. More stops throughout Chestermere and on the east side of Chestermere Lake may be added in the future.

Regular Calgary Transit fares will apply. Special passes for seniors, low-income residents, or students will not currently be accepted for the Chestermere link but will be considered in the future.

Tickets can be purchased via the My Fare App or at Safeway and Petro Canada.

More information about fares and schedules can be found at www.chestermere.ca/transit.