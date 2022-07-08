Access to service dogs improved for Albertans

The provincial government is improving access to service dogs for Albertans.

The government of Alberta is providing $300,000 in funding and qualifying three organizations to raise, train, test, and place service dogs.

The funding will support nine Alberta-based businesses to train and qualify service dogs in the province.

Service dogs can support individuals to become more active, reduce stress, perform specific tasks to help people access their community, maintain employment, and manage mental health conditions, a provincial government media release said.

“Alberta’s government knows how important service dogs are to help people with disabilities live more independent and fulfilled lives. They help remove barriers, which allows them to participate in their communities through employment and other opportunities,” Minister of Community and Social Services Jason Luan said.

“Service dogs change lives and mean independence, safety and inclusion for Albertans who rely on them to maintain education opportunities, work and social contacts with family and friends. Aspen Service Dogs is proud to be a partner in this initiative,” head trainer/co-owner, Aspen Service Dogs Maria Illes said.

Meliora Service Dogs, TLC Training and Consulting, and Holdfast K9 have been newly approved to qualify service dogs.

The organizations were assessed to ensure they meet the province’s training standards and can provide dogs that meet the needs of Albertans who require their support, the release said.

“TLC Training and Consulting is pleased to receive funding through the service dog grants from the Government of Alberta. Our clients have told us repeatedly the difference their service dogs make in allowing them to participate more fully in all aspects of their lives. The funding from this grant will allow our program to assist more Albertans wishing to train their own service dogs,” owner/trainer, TLC Training and Consulting Sarah Jane Petti said.

Organizations receiving government funding include Aspen Service Dogs, Canadian Canine Training Corporation, Courageous Companions Inc., Meliora Service Dogs, Red Dog Training Solutions, TLC Training and Consulting, BC & Alberta Guide Dogs, Dogs With Wings, and Pacific Assistance Dogs Society.

“Becoming an approved service dog organization eliminates a huge barrier for individuals in the Medicine Hat area who no longer have the stress of travelling long distances to get their dogs tested. For many individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder, even travelling to another place can cause undue stress. We are so pleased to be able to provide our services in southern Alberta and help individuals with disabilities with their service dog needs,” head trainer, Meliora Service Dogs Jamie Billings said.

“Service dogs play such an important role in the lives of those who rely on them. Being paired with my first service dog four years ago was life-changing, which led me on the path to becoming a service dog trainer. I know how important it is to establish a solid training foundation for both the dog and owner. I’m thrilled to join Alberta’s approved service dog organizations and look forward to bringing my expertise to the Edmonton area to help more individuals train their dogs,” head trainer, Holdfast K9 Inc. John Dugas said.