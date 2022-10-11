Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating Langdon shooting

The Langdon RCMP responded to a shooting at a private residence on Oct. 7.

At 4:31 p.m., Langdon RCMP members responded to a shooting outside of a private residence in Langdon.

A 39-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 39-year-old female was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This appears to be a targeted event and there is no risk to the public”, an RCMP media release said.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is now investigating the incident as a homicide.

The major crimes unit is seeking public assistance in obtaining video or surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.

The vehicle has been described as a 2019 black Dodge Ram and might have been seen in Langdon, Strathmore, or Chestermere between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, before it was found abandoned by RCMP.

Anyone with surveillance footage, dash camera video, or additional information about the suspect or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Strathmore RCMP at (403) 934-3968.

To remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.