Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating Strathmore car fire

The Langdon Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Nov. 8, at approximately 5:30 a.m., on Township Road 230 in Rocky View County

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside the vehicle, an Alberta RCMP media release said.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has started an investigation.

On Nov. 9, an autopsy was conducted at the Calgary Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which determined the manner of death to be a homicide, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.