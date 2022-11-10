Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating Strathmore car fire

2 hours ago
77 Views
1 Min Read

Human remains were found in the vehicle.

The Langdon Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Nov. 8, at approximately 5:30 a.m., on Township Road 230 in Rocky View County

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside the vehicle, an Alberta RCMP media release said.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has started an investigation.

On Nov. 9, an autopsy was conducted at the Calgary Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which determined the manner of death to be a homicide, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

About the author

View All Posts
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Do you have a news tip or story idea for the Chestermere Anchor? We'd like to hear from you. Contact us

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

RSS Podcasts on CFTR – The Rogue

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

1

inherit