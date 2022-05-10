Alberta RCMP remind motorcyclists of traffic safety

With motorcycle season right around the corner, the Alberta RCMP is sharing traffic safety reminders for all motorcyclists.

“Both regular motorists and motorcyclists have certain responsibilities out on the roads,” Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Insp. Chris Romanchych said. “Two wheels or four wheels, we all have a role to play in upholding traffic safety on our streets and highways. Together we can make this motorcycle season a safe one.”

In 2021, there were 202 collisions that involved motorcycles in RCMP jurisdiction, and the RCMP is hopeful to reduce that number this season.

Before heading out, riders and passengers must be wearing helmets that meet the minimum safety requirements and show the date of manufacture. Wearing a proper coat, pants, boots that cover the ankles, gloves, and shatter-proof eyewear will also reduce the risk of injuries if a collision does occur.

Before getting on the bike, motorcyclists are encouraged to always check the bikes fluids, tires, lights and signals, chains, and overall condition of the motorcycle.

Debris and sand from winter road maintenance can affect tire traction, but loose gravel and rocks can also be thrown unexpectedly by other vehicles. RCMP say it’s important for motorcyclists to maintain a safe following distance to avoid any flying debris.

Motorcyclists are encouraged to stay in sight of larger vehicles, avoid blind spots, and avoid speeding in and out of traffic.

“Safe motorcycle handling, and sharing the road responsibly, ensures control and reduces the risk of collision,” an Alberta RCMP media release said. “No one likes a show-off. A motorcycle is a high-performance vehicle, just because your bike can do it, doesn’t mean your bike should do it. Slow down on unfamiliar roadways and do not feel that you have to keep up to other, more experienced riders.”