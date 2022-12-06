Alberta RCMP reminding drivers to not get behind the wheel while impaired

The RCMP is reminding Albertans to not drive impaired this holiday season.

“The Alberta RCMP hopes that together we can all do our part to uphold traffic safety so that everyone arrives home to their loved ones for the holidays,” an Alberta RCMP media release said.

Going into the holiday season, the Alberta RCMP is reminding motorists that driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol impairs judgment and reaction time.

Mandatory Alcohol Screenings are used by the Alberta RCMP to deter and detect impaired drivers, and if a driver is pulled over or at a check stop, they should expect to provide a breath sample.

“It is important to understand that Mandatory Alcohol Screening permits police officers to demand that any lawfully stopped driver provide a preliminary breath sample to test for alcohol without reasonable suspicion that the driver has alcohol in their body,” the release said.

Individuals with a Graduated Driver’s Licence must follow the zero-tolerance law.

“Impaired driving is always preventable. Plan ahead to have a safe ride home. Call a taxi or rideshare service, use a designated driver, or stay the night,” the release said.

If drivers witness or suspect an impaired driver, they are encouraged to call 911.

In 2021, 6,787 impaired drivers were removed from Alberta roadways, about 18 impaired drivers each day.

“Driving impaired under the influence of drugs or alcohol is dangerous and illegal,” Alberta RCMP Traffic Insp. Chris Romanchych said. “The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is doing your share to help ensure everyone makes it safely home this time of year.”