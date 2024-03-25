Strathmore’s Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz Receives Prestigious National Honor

In a ceremony marked by dignity and national pride, Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz was distinguished with one of the country’s highest honors for law enforcement officers, signaling a remarkable achievement in his illustrious career. Before his current station in Strathmore, Wielgosz served with distinction in Chestermere, where he left a lasting impact on the community and its residents.

The Governor General’s office, last month, held the distinguished Order of Merit of Police Forces ceremony, a solemn occasion that celebrates the exemplary service and leadership of Canada’s finest in law enforcement. Established in October 2000, the Order of Merit recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a high level of dedication, leadership, and service to the country, reflecting their unwavering commitment to improving the safety and quality of life for Canadians across the nation.

Among the honored at this prestigious event was Strathmore’s own Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz, who was invested into the Order of Merit by the Honourable Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada. This accolade underscores Wielgosz’s significant contributions to crime prevention, community engagement, and public safety, highlighting his status as a beacon of leadership within the Alberta RCMP and beyond.

Staff Sergeant Wielgosz’s career is distinguished by his proactive approach to policing, marked by his efforts in crime prevention and his dedication to fostering welcoming and inclusive communities through volunteer work. His leadership and achievements in enhancing the safety and well-being of southern Alberta have not only made a measurable difference in the lives of many but have also set a standard of excellence and commitment for his peers to aspire to.

Nominations for the Order of Merit are reserved for those whose service is marked by the highest standards of conduct, dedication, and efficiency, embodying the qualities that serve as an inspiration to others within the Canadian Police Services.

The ceremony also honored other distinguished law enforcement officers who have demonstrated exceptional merit and leadership, including Chief Superintendent Kevin Kunetzki, Chief Superintendent Gary Graham, and Inspector Joel Whittaker. Together, these officers represent the finest in Canadian policing, celebrated for their outstanding contributions to community development, law enforcement, and the fostering of relationships both within the police force and the communities they proudly serve.

The city of Chestermere celebrates the recognition of one of its former officers, Staff Sergeant Wielgosz, acknowledging his commendable service and the honor he brings to the community and the nation at large with this distinguished award.

