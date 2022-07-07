Albertans eligible to receive utility rebates this summer

More than 1.9 million homes, farms, and small businesses are eligible to receive electricity rebates until December.

The provincial government has extended the Electricity Rebate Program for the rest of the year, to cover high energy bill costs.

The program is expected to offer about $600 million in relief for the rest of 2022 as eligible Albertans will receive a $50 monthly bill credit until the end of the year, a provincial government media release said.

Albertans will receive the rebate as a credit to their electricity bill from the utility provider that provides their electricity.

“We are doubling the electricity rebate to help reduce the financial burden that many families in Alberta are dealing with due to the rising cost of living. This move will help millions of families and business owners pay their bills and keep their lights on while we continue working to build a stronger, more affordable long-term electricity system,” Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally said.

Albertans who are currently connected to the system that have consumed electricity within the past year, up to a maximum of 250 megawatt-hours per year, are automatically eligible for the rebates.

The eligible Albertans can expect to see the $50 rebate on their bills, with no application needed to receive the rebate, the release said.

The monthly rebates will apply to the entire bill and will be on all eligible bills to ensure consumers receive the rebates on the variable regulated rate option, and competitive contracts.

The timing of the rebate will vary depending on the billing cycle of the utility provider and will appear as an individual line item on the electricity bill as the “GOA Utility Commodity Rebate.”

“As the cost of living continues to pose challenges for Albertans, the government is providing an additional three months of bill credits to alleviate some of the high utility costs that many families and businesses have faced during recent months,” the release said.

In addition to the Electricity Rebate Program, the provincial government is also implementing the Natural Gas Rebate and Fixed-rate contracts programs to ensure utilities are affordable.

“The natural gas rebate will protect eligible Alberta customers using natural gas and other heating fuels from price spikes,” the release said.

Utility support will be available until March 2023, if prices remain high.

In addition to the rebate programs, Albertans can enter into a competitive fixed-rate contract.

Consumers who have not received the rebates by the end of July, and believe they are eligible to receive the rebates are encouraged to contact the Utility Consumer Advocate at 310-4822 or UCAhelps@gov.ab.ca.