MLA Chantelle de Jonge Speaks at Alberta March for Life Rally in Edmonton

On May 8, 2025, Chantelle de Jonge, MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore, participated in the Alberta March for Life rally held in Edmonton, a significant annual event that draws attention to the ongoing debate over abortion.

The Alberta March for Life, which began in 2008 with only around 400 attendees, has seen its numbers grow substantially over the years, with thousands of people now taking part in the rally. De Jonge, a strong pro-life advocate, was one of the key speakers, addressing the crowd with a message focused on providing real support for women facing crisis pregnancies and opposing coercion in abortion decisions.

“We must empower women who want to carry their children to turn, provide real supports for women facing crisis pregnancies, and punish those who coerce or manipulate women into abortion,” de Jonge stated during her speech.

The rally, which attracts both supporters and protesters, was met with significant opposition from pro-choice activists. During de Jonge’s speech and those of other speakers, pro-choice groups attempted to shout over the crowd in protest. Despite this, the event continued with a strong turnout, as attendees voiced their views on the protection of the unborn and support for women in difficult circumstances.

In her remarks, de Jonge emphasized the importance of providing alternatives for women who feel that abortion is their only option. “We must provide support for women who do not want to have an abortion but believe it is their only option,” she said. “Let us reject a culture of death. Let us restore a culture of life.”

The March for Life in Alberta has become a significant platform for those who advocate for the pro-life movement, drawing attention to the need for greater support systems for women in crisis and for the protection of the unborn. The event highlights the ongoing divisions in public opinion on abortion rights and continues to be a focal point for both sides of the debate.

As de Jonge’s participation in the event underscores, the issue remains an important and often divisive topic in Alberta’s political landscape, with passionate opinions on both sides of the issue. The rally once again served as a reminder of the complexity of the conversation surrounding abortion, women’s rights, and support systems for those facing unexpected pregnancies.

