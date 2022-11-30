Alberta’s Parks welcomed more than 10 million visitors in 2022

More than 10 million visitors explored Alberta’s provincial parks, taking part in outdoor recreational opportunities this year.

Over the past five years, the number of visitors to Alberta’s provincial parks has increased by more than 33 per cent, a government of Alberta media release said.

“Our provincial parks system benefits every Albertan while attracting visitors from around the world. I am proud to share that we had another successful summer camping and recreation season, and we are beginning what will be a busy winter. At the end of the day, parks are for people ­– for people to explore, appreciate nature, learn and enjoy,” Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism Todd Loewen said.

This year, more than 260,000 camping reservations were processed, with more than 642,000 occupied camping sites across the province, the release said.

Throughout the year, numerous capital upgrades to provincial parks were completed, such as new mountain biking trails in Cypress Hills Provincial Park, upgrades to the Matápiiksi (Hoodoo) Interpretive Trail in Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park, a new viewing platform at Little Lake in Saskatoon Island Provincial Park, and new equestrian camping areas in Castle Provincial Park and Sulphur Gates Provincial Recreation Area.

William Watson Lodge in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park and Peaceful Valley Provincial Recreation Area and day lodge in central Alberta was also reopened, offering barrier-free wilderness lodging and experiences to persons with disabilities, people who are terminally ill, seniors and their families, the release said.

The provincial government invested more than $6 million to update the facility to accessibility standards and enhance visitor experiences.

The 2022 budget invested $75 million in operating expenses for Alberta Parks, and an additional $34.4 million for upgrades to park sites.

“Protecting Alberta’s provincial parks and recreation areas is a priority for the Alberta government,” the release said. “Alberta’s provincial parks are a key part of the provincial economy, supporting opportunities and jobs in tourism and hospitality and drawing visitors to communities across the province.”