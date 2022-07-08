Calgary Yacht Club in Chestermere Sailors off to the Races!

Photo Credits Brianna Brand (group) and Steve McBride (29er on water)

Since teaming up in the 29er sailboat (a double handed single trapeze skiff) at the end of 2020, Chaz (Charles) Peddlesden and Nic (Nicholas) Dixon have been climbing the competitive sailing ladder. After a top 10 finish at Youth Nationals in Kingston in 2021 they have continued working hard and met their first goal of representing Alberta in the Canada Games at Niagara on the Lake August 14-21st 2022. As well they worked toward representing Canadian sailing at the international level. This July, they will do just that by competing for Canada at the 2022 29er World Championships in El Balis, Barcelona, Spain https://29erworlds.org/ . Through Sail Canada’s Identified Athlete Program, they have been chosen as future performers, and were selected as one of 3 Canadian teams to attend the event. Accompanied by CYC coach and Chestermereian Brianna Brand (pictured with Nic and Chaz), Royal Victoria Yacht Club coach Steve McBride and 2 other Canadian teams, the pair will head to Spain for two weeks this summer. While remaining competitive in their own sailing, both Chaz and Nic give back to CYC as Sailing Instructors for the Youth Sailing and Learn to Sail programs. Those who know them know that they are fierce competitors on the water while being good friends off the water. Watch for news of their accomplishments both internationally and here on their home ground in Canada.

Listed here at the Sail Canada website are the other talented Alberta sailors who will be heading to Canada Games on Niagara on the Lake. Congratulations to James Fair (CYC) sailing ILCA 7, Avery Sandblom (CYC) sailing 2.4m, Ariana Corscadden (Glenmore Sailing School) sailing ILCA 6, and also in 29er Haley Poirier & Kaitlyn Buchart (Calgary Yacht Club). ( An ILCA is the new name for what many remember as a Laser.)

Wish all of these young people the best of luck! Thank you to the coaches, parents, Alberta Sailing and the sailing clubs and schools who have supported then to come this far.