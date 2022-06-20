Camp Chestermere celebrates reopening with Family Fun Fair

Camp Chestermere is continuing to give families an opportunity to spend time together with the two-day Family Fun Fair.

During the last weekend in May, approximately 1,000 people enjoyed a variety of activities offered at Camp Chestermere during the fair.

“One of Camp Chestermere’s values is to be a gift to the community and so events like this help us live that value. It was great to have so many people back onsite as this was our first major event since COVID-19,” Camp Chestermere Executive Director Shannon Dean said.

The weekend began with a LAWN-CH Party and included a naming ceremony for newly renovated cabins, a picnic, live music, boat rides, and a movie on the beach with fireworks. However, due to wind, the movie was moved inside, and the fireworks were cancelled.

The day finished with smores and hotdogs by the fire provided by the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society at the indoor fire pit.

“This was a celebration of Camp Chestermere surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and a bit of an unofficial reopening of Camp Chestermere,” Dean said.

Camp Chestermere and the Agricultural Society partnered again to bring families a variety of activities for the Family Fun Fair, such as power tubing, archery, wall climbing, kayaking, mini-golf, canoeing, mini museum, skate park, sheep herding, mobile playground, and face painting.

Families could also enjoy a Stampede Breakfast, farmers market, food trucks, farm safety, judged rabbit competitions, Kidz Zone, bouncy castles, and more.

“The event went amazingly well. Great attendance at all of the events,” Dean said. “Unfortunately, we had to cancel the fireworks and move the movie indoors but thankfully our Chap has an indoor firepit and so we were still able to do the smores and hotdogs.”

The proceeds raised from the fair went to the Hope 4 Today – Hope 4 Tomorrow initiative.

Without the support of the volunteers, and organizations including the Chestermere Public Library, City of Chestermere, Chestermere Historical Society, Chestermere Food Bank, Synergy, the Agricultural Society, and MLA Leela Aheer, the Family Fun Fair wouldn’t have been possible.