Chestermere fire improving level of service

Chestermere Fire Services (CFS) is working to improve the level of service offered in the community.

CFS Fire Chief, Jamie Coutts is working to pass policies, and find new ways to recruit and retain members, while continuing training plans, maintenance plans, and implementing health and mental health strategies.

“We struggle a little bit right now with some of the pieces, we’ve never had a clear direction of the levels of service, there weren’t any policies. We’re opening the discussion to say what we think the City of Chestermere’s challenges are, and how the fire department can help,” Coutts said at the Sept. 6 Council Meeting.

Adding, “We’re trying to meet today’s challenges and grow for the future.”

Coutts has outlined the levels of service the CFS offers in five areas including, administration, operations, health and safety, training, and infrastructure.

“There are some places where we don’t have the correct training or the correct equipment to address some concerns in the community currently,” Coutts said. “We need to make sure when things happen inside the city, we can handle it. We have to be prepared at a level that makes sense.”

Although there aren’t any types of fires that CFS can’t handle, some would take longer than others, and be more dangerous for fire fighters.

“I hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, that’s my life. I have to be careful to not scare you to the level that I live my life, but help you understand why we want to have direction during emergencies,” Coutts said.

Going forward, Coutts wants to ensure that as the city continues to grow, the fire service will also grow.

“When we drive through Chelsea, we have concerns with the things that we see, it’s nothing that can’t be figured out,” Coutts said. “The planning that the city does affects all the different groups inside the city, we’re trying to catch up on some of that, and get ready for the growth.”

Coutts believes it’s urgent that CFS and city council have open conversations addressing community growth and community safety.

“Right now, we’re fighting from behind, we’re not where we need to be, we’re behind on trucks, and some of the infrastructure. When you’re behind, you worry about fire fighters’ safety,” Coutts said. “I’m not panicked, but I do believe it’s urgent that we continue to have these discussions and figure out all the pieces. It’s urgent we work on it.”