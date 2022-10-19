Chestermere launches Restorative Justice Program

Fall training for Chestermere’s Restorative Justice Program, Project Rewrite, kicked off, to reduce crime frequency and severity.

The training was aimed at more than 15 program staff, community leaders, pastors and volunteers to ensure they are prepared for cases referred to the program by the Chestermere RCMP.

“Restorative Justice was recommended to us at Synergy by our partners at the RCMP. Studies have proven that offenders who take responsibility for their actions in front of their victims are 80 per cent less likely to re-offend within two years of completing the program. Also, victims who have the chance to be a part of the process are more likely to feel justice was served and less likely to have long-term effects of the crime on their lives,” Synergy Executive Director Patty Sproule said. “Aligning with Synergy’s goals to empower youth and community groups to build strong connections through relationships and education Restorative Justice is a great fit and complementary to how we serve in the community.”

The program will focus on ensuring individuals have the supports and services they need to avoid a future involved in crime while ensuring the victims of the crime have a voice in the process and the consequences, a Project Rewrite media release said.

“The program is not an easy out, in fact in many ways it will require more of both victims and offenders. However, we know from research it is a healthier route toward having both parties involved. Having more say as a victim and in naming the harm as well as the offender accepting that actions have consequences even beyond what laws were broken. It is not easier it is healthier,” Synergy Project Rewrite Facilitator Evan Dewald said. “As humans, we are often motivated by fairness and justice. To me, as a former pastor of 28 years and community leader, I have often defined justice as ‘To make right.’ Learning how to have critical conversations is powerful in the sharing of these strategies. For all ages, the program is accessible and voluntary. I can’t think of a better way to respond than to come alongside the organizations and the RCMP to listen, heal, and create resilience and safety within our city.”

Synergy has partnered with the provincial government and the Ministry of Justice Solicitor General, the City of Chestermere, and the Evangelical Covenant Church of Canada to bring in facilitator Gayle Desmeules, an instructor for the International Institute for Restorative Practices and the Alberta Restorative Justice Association.

Desmeules founded True Dialogue Inc., which provides training, facilitation, meditation, and consulting services, the release said.

“The goal of Restorative Justice is to Identify harm that has been caused, promote healing and create resilience for long-term safety and well-being. This results in reduced frequency and severity of offending and victimization and allows for a tailored timely and proportionate response to crime. Training in restorative justice practices will help the community to create spaces where relationships are built, decisions are made, ideas and perspectives are shared, and conflict is resolved,” Chestermere RCMP Staff Sergeant Kathy Klassen said.

For more information on Project Rewrite, visit Synergy’s website at www.yoursynergy.ca/projectrewrite.