Chestermere Peace Officer stops impaired driver

A Chestermere Peace Officer removed an impaired driver from local roads, following a traffic stop.

On June 15 at 1:30 p.m., a Chestermere Peace Officer saw a vehicle being driven improperly on West Chestermere Drive and driving through the Chestermere Boulevard intersection from a designated turning lane.

After speaking with the driver, the officer determined that the driver’s license was suspended from a previous impaired driving charge, a City of Chestermere media release said.

When speaking with the officer, the driver was showing signs of possible impairment, and the Chestermere RCMP attended to conduct an alcohol screening test, which the driver failed.

A Chestermere male is now facing charges, including driving while having a suspended license, and impaired driving.

Chestermere’s Peace Officers are committed to traffic safety and reducing traffic-related injuries and deaths in Chestermere, the release said.

The city is encouraging anyone who suspects a driver is impaired to call 911 and report the incident, as impaired driving can happen at any time on local roads and highways.