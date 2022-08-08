Chestermere RCMP investigating armed robbery

The Chestermere RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a local pharmacy on Saturday.

On Aug. 6, at 1:30 p.m., RCMP received a report of a robbery at a pharmacy on Rainbow Road.

Two males and one female entered the pharmacy and waved a handgun at an employee and two customers, demanding money and narcotics, an RCMP media release said.

An unknown amount of narcotics were taken from the safe, and an undisclosed amount of money was taken before the suspects fled in a black Toyota Highlander.

The suspect vehicle had been reported stolen earlier from Calgary, the release said.

RCMP from Okotoks, Airdrie and Strathmore, and Calgary Police Service are now assisting with locating the suspects who remain outstanding.

The RCMP are describing the male suspects as dark-skinned, wearing grey or dark hoodies, gloves and masks. The female suspect is described as dark-skinned, wearing pink pyjama bottoms, gloves and a mask.

Chestermere RCMP is looking for anyone with any information regarding the suspects or suspect vehicle, to contact the Detachment at 403-204-8777 or local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.