Chestermere RCMP investigating attempted robbery at local pharmacy

The Chestermere RCMP is investigating an attempted robbery Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., on Dec. 20, Chestermere RCMP members responded to a robbery at a pharmacy on Merganser Drive.

Two males attempted to steal items from a safe in the pharmacy, but were unsuccessful, before feeling the scene in a white Acura.

The vehicle has a broken driver’s side taillight and damage to the front bumper.

RCMP believes that the vehicle was the same vehicle used in a robbery at an Airdrie pharmacy that occurred at 1:40 p.m., on Dec. 20, a Chestermere RCMP media release said.

RCMP describe one suspect as slender and approximately 6’4,” and the other suspect as approximately 5’9” and wearing pink gloves, both suspects have a dark complexion.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” App available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.