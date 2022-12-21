Chestermere RCMP investigating attempted robbery at local pharmacy

11 hours ago
176 Views
1 Min Read

The suspects are believed to have been involved in a robbery earlier in the day.

The Chestermere RCMP is investigating an attempted robbery Tuesday afternoon.

 

At approximately 3 p.m., on Dec. 20, Chestermere RCMP members responded to a robbery at a pharmacy on Merganser Drive.

 

Two males attempted to steal items from a safe in the pharmacy, but were unsuccessful, before feeling the scene in a white Acura.

 

The vehicle has a broken driver’s side taillight and damage to the front bumper. 

 

RCMP believes that the vehicle was the same vehicle used in a robbery at an Airdrie pharmacy that occurred at 1:40 p.m., on Dec. 20, a Chestermere RCMP media release said.

 

RCMP describe one suspect as slender and approximately 6’4,” and the other suspect as approximately 5’9” and wearing pink gloves, both suspects have a dark complexion. 

 

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or local police.

 

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” App available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About the author

View All Posts
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Do you have a news tip or story idea for the Chestermere Anchor? We'd like to hear from you. Contact us

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

1

inherit