Chestermere RCMP investigating mischief complaints

The Chestermere RCMP are investigating a series of mischief complaints.

Between Sept. 2 and Sept. 18, RCMP received seven reports of windows being shot with what RCMP believes to be a BB gun. The targets are currently local businesses, a Chestermere RCMP media release said.

RCMP is asking residents and business owners to report the acts of mischief as soon as possible, to help officers in crime mapping and ongoing investigations.

The Chestermere RCMP is now seeking any information about the acts of mischief and is encouraging anyone with related information to contact the Chestermere RCMP detachment at 403-204-8777 or local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” App available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.