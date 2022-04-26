Chestermere RCMP seeking more members to meet population demands 

Chestermere RCMP is asking the city to expand the detachment’s officers as the community continues to grow.

Sgt. Joe Stubbs presented the RCMP multi-year financial plan during the April 12 Committee of the Whole Meeting, where he indicated the detachment has faced challenges with staffing and meeting the needs of the city as the population increases.

“November until now we have had manpower storages,” Stubbs said. “Connections with people are not that strong, connections with community groups, and knowledge of prime areas or problems are not there.”

Currently, the ratio of RCMP members to residents is one to 1,363, and if there is no change in human resources within the next five years, the ratio is projected to reach one to 1,738.

The detachment is made up of one staff sergeant, one sergeant, two corporals, 12 constables, and one general investigative specialist.

“With our multi-year financial plan, we would like to see an increase,” Stubbs said.

Ideally, the detachment would like to see an increase to four corporals, 16 constables, and expand the investigative unit.

“The rationale for creating the increase of corporals and constables is the way we are structured right now, we don’t have the capacity to provide 24-hour supervision to the constables that are working,” Stubbs said.

The corporals are working on alternating shifts, and two additional members would give the detachment members an opportunity to provide a better commitment to community engagement.

By 2024, the detachment is asking for two constables to enhance front-line service delivery, and one general investigation services constable to enhance the specialized unit, making a total of 23 regular members.

With the potential population of 25,728, the ratio is projected to be one to 1,119.

By 2027, the detachment is asking for a total of 25 regular members, with a potential population of 29,553.

Stubbs explained that the benefits of an increase in human resources would allow for RCMP members to be committed to engagement in the city, as the high volume of overtime members reduces engagement, increase supervision of front-line members, and assist with patrolling new developments.

Youth is a priority for the detachment, and members would like to have one member each shift be designated to handle youth files and education.

Currently, the detachment is not able to fully investigate files, members can experience burnout, and the overtime cost for one shift is equal to two Chestermere members.

Feedback from the RCMP community priority survey indicated that the community is looking for more communication, connection, and the feeling that the RCMP is part of the community.

The 2021/2022 current priorities include a construction site safety program, construction site patrols, habitual offender management and persons of interest program, and the CAPTURE program.

Traffic safety continues to be a priority for RCMP with the enhanced road safety program, and school zone and playground zone enforcement project.

RCMP is also committed to enhancing community engagement and positive police relations by attending community events, school visits, proactive foot patrols, and lake patrols.

“We need to grow as a police agency, as the city itself grows,” Stubbs said. “We’re looking for the city to adopt our goals and priorities, and for council to give a commitment on the multi-year financial plan.”