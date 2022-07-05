Chestermere RCMP to grow

The Chestermere RCMP detachment is working to enhance front line service delivery by adding four general duty constables within the year.

Chestermere S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen presented the RCMP Human Resource Plan to city council during a special meeting on June 28.

In 2018, RCMP presented a multi-year financial plan to council, outlining a request for additional members over the 2019-2023 period.

The plan projected the detachment having 32 members by 2024. However, the request wasn’t granted.

Since 2014, the Chestermere detachment has not changed or increased in members, despite the community continuing to grow.

“Chestermere is projected to see a growth of 4,200 residents, or more in the next five years,” Klassen said.

The current police to population ratio (PPR) is 1:1,363. The municipal division average is 1:918.

“This isn’t held firmly, a lot of detachments don’t meet that mark,” Klassen said. “If there continues to be no change in human resources, the PPR would reach 1:1,738 in 5 years.”

The Chestermere detachment currently has 17 members including a Staff Sergeant, Sergeant, two Corporals, 12 Constables, and one general investigation section member who is designated to large investigations.

Klassen wants to see the detachment reach 30 personnel, by adding two Corporals, four Constables, and two more general investigators.

“I think it’s very important that front line members have supervisors available to them. When we have members working on certain shifts, we don’t have the supervision available to them because we only have two Corporals covering four different watches,” Klassen said.

Chestermere RCMP members are committed to community engagement, and building positive relationships with residents, however, the high volume of overtime members reduces community engagement.

By increasing human resources, members would be able to fully investigate case files, instead of having the file started by an overtime member then given to a Chestermere member, reducing the chances of burnout.

With more full-time members, the cost of overtime members would be significantly reduced, as the overtime cost for one shift is equal to two Chestermere members, including double time, travel time, mileage, and a meal.

With additional members, supervision of front-line members would be increased, lake patrols and patrols of new developments within the city would increase, and one member per watch would be designated to youth files and education.

“The population has increased by 27.5 per cent, the RCMP has increased by zero, we are not paralleling,” Klassen said. “I’m asking why we are not identifying this as a need and servicing the community to ensure their public safety.”

Since January 2021 to May 2022, there has been a 40 per cent increase in criminal code offences.

“I’d like to ensure we’re able to stay ahead of that, rather than it continue to get worse,” Klassen said. “The immediate ask is that we increase our general duty constable to place one on each watch to help limit the over time we’re doing and ensure service.”

To bring more members to the detachment, the Klassen is required to present a form to the operations strategy branch, in conjunction with a letter or motion from city council confirming that the municipality supports adding more RCMP members.

When the form is submitted, a position is created, staffing is engaged, and RCMP members who can transfer are located.

“The time limit is a year to have the position filled, but it could happen sooner than that,” Klassen said.

By adding four general duty Constables, the PPR would be 1:1,164, with a population of 24,453.

By 2023-2024, Klassen would like to have two general duty Corporals to enhance front line service delivery, one general investigation services Constable to enhance to specialized unit, and one general duty Constable.

By 2024, with 25 regular members, and a potential population of 25,728, the PPR would be 1:1,029.

Klassen added, protective services are typically the most expensive bill for a municipality, as salary, benefits, equipment, vehicles, and annual training is lumped into one sum.

“With the expediential growth in the City of Chestermere, it is important to parallel this growth with RCMP Human Resources. With increased population comes increased situations the RCMP will respond to,” Klassen said. “Now we’re facing increasing situations, with our stats that are going up.”

The Human Resource Plan is expected to keep the city attractive to future residents and businesses and maintain a PPR of 1:1,182.

“This city is very attractive, it’s being sought out to either live in or have a business, we want them to come here, we want to grow, and we want to attract the people,” Klassen said. “If we are known as a place that’s troubled by crime, they won’t. Let’s try to keep ahead of that.”