Chestermere RCMP welcomes new staff sergeant

Kathy Klassen is excited to work with the community

Kathy Klassen is excited to build positive relationships with the community in her new role of detachment commander for the Chestermere RCMP. Photo submitted by Kathy Klassen

The Chestermere RCMP detachment is excited to introduce new staff sergeant, Kathy Klassen to the community.

When attending university for a Bachelor of Arts degree, Klassen developed an interest in a career in law. She completed her degree and then obtained a certificate in criminology.

After graduating, she worked with young offenders, and in 2001 she moved to Alberta and began working as a program coordinator with the RCMP victim services unit in Rocky Mountain House.

A few years later she completed her police training.

“That was my transition into the policing world, my brother is also an RCMP member,” Klassen said.

“I was interested in helping the public and getting involved with the legal side. With working for victim services, I was called out to a lot of high-profile files and working along with the RCMP members stimulated that passion to join myself,” she said.

She was posted in Fort McMurray for 12 years, and last year while visiting family she drove by Chestermere and thought it would be an amazing place to work.

When she went back to Fort MacMurray, she discovered there was a job posting for the position and decided to submit her application.

“We weren’t looking to leave Fort McMurray but when we drove by, we thought it was nice, and it’s closer to family. It just seemed like it would be a nice place to be,” Klassen said.

As the staff sergeant, Klassen is responsible for the whole operation of police services to the community.

While front-line members are typically the first contacts the public has with the police, Klassen works behind the scenes to ensure the community is protected by watching trends and crime stats, projecting how the team is going to deal with changes to the community, and planning a course of action.

Klassen will also meet regularly with city council, community groups, and stakeholders.

“Everything is very fluid and can change in a brief moment,” Klassen said.

With her new role, Klassen wants to ensure Chestermere police can work with residents as the community grows to ensure the current level of service is maintained.

“I know Chestermere is a desired community to live in, I hope that we’re able to maintain that and keep Chestermere on the map,” Klassen said.

Klassen is looking forward to interacting with the community and building positive relationships with residents.

“I know residents are very passionate about their community, I can see that in the two short weeks that I’ve been here. I’m looking forward to the growth of the community and to see what the community develops to offer its residents,” Klassen said.

Adding, “I look forward to being that connection to the community.”