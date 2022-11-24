Chestermere residents invited to RCMP community engagement night

The Chestermere RCMP is inviting residents to a community engagement night, for the chance to learn more about policing in the community.

On Nov. 28, at 7 p.m., in the Chestermere Fire Hall foyer, Chestermere RCMP members want to hear from community members who have comments, and concerns about policing and community issues.

Residents will receive an oversight of policing since April, how to keep the community safe, meet local police officers and ask any questions.

RCMP members will also share what they are doing to reduce crime in the community with initiatives such as working with neighbouring communities to link crimes that are happening in each community by the same criminals and engaging with youth in the community to help them make better decisions.

“It’s important for the residents to attend so they can have an opportunity to engage with police and see what’s happening in their community,” Chestermere RCMP S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said.

In the past, community engagement nights have had low attendance, however, Klassen is encouraging anyone living in Chestermere to attend.

“I’m hoping that residents can understand more about what the RCMP does and have some of their questions answered,” Klassen said.