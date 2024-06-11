RCMP Crack Down on Illegal Animal Slaughter in Wheatland County

In a significant operation, the RCMP have charged several individuals connected to illegal animal slaughtering and meat distribution activities in southern Alberta. The investigation, which began in November 2023, has uncovered a network spanning multiple counties, including Mountain View, Rocky View, and Wheatland County.

Authorities reported that sheep and goats were initially purchased at market, then transported to rural properties where they were unlawfully slaughtered. The processed meat was subsequently distributed to stores and residences within the City of Calgary. During the investigation, RCMP also intercepted beef before it could be distributed in similar fashion.

As a result of inspections carried out at both farm and store locations, seven Halal grocery stores have been shut down, and two On-Farm-Slaughter-Licences have been revoked. Additionally, clean-up orders for animal remains have been issued at several of the implicated slaughter sites.

Charged in the case are 48-year-old Raed Alnajar, along with 35-year-olds Waeel Alhamawi and Amer Alhamawi, all residents of Calgary. Their charges include failing to have animals inspected prior to slaughter, selling, offering for sale, transporting, or delivering uninspected meat, and dealing in livestock without a valid license. Tareq Alhamawi, aged 41, faces charges specifically related to the transport and sale of uninspected meat.

All individuals charged in this investigation are scheduled to make their court appearances in Strathmore on June 24. This crackdown highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement to enforce agricultural and food safety standards in the region, aiming to ensure the integrity of local food supply chains and the welfare of livestock.

