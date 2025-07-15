Fugitive Arrested in Lethbridge Following Removal of Electronic Monitoring Device

The Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (SAD CRU) has arrested a woman wanted in connection with a string of property crimes across multiple southern Alberta communities, including Chestermere, Calgary, and Canmore.

On Thursday, July 10, 36-year-old Chaylee Eagle Plume Bruised Head, a resident of the Blood Tribe First Nation, was taken into custody in Lethbridge after allegedly removing her electronic monitoring device—an action that triggered immediate law enforcement response due to her extensive criminal history and outstanding charges.

At the time of her arrest, Eagle Plume Bruised Head was out on bail while awaiting trial on 32 charges laid by police in seven Alberta jurisdictions: Calgary, Canmore, Chestermere, Turner Valley, Okotoks, Cochrane, and Strathmore.

The previous charges stem from multiple alleged offences, including breaking and entering homes in Chestermere, property-related crimes, and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions. Police have not released the full list of charges but have confirmed they span incidents investigated over the past several months.

Following her arrest in Lethbridge, Eagle Plume Bruised Head now faces two additional charges related to breaching her release order.

The Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, a specialized RCMP division tasked with tracking and apprehending high-risk offenders, coordinated the operation in collaboration with other law enforcement partners. The unit’s mandate is to reduce crime in rural and regional communities by targeting prolific offenders through surveillance, intelligence-led policing, and inter-agency cooperation.

“The Crime Reduction Unit plays a key role in addressing repeat offenders who pose a significant risk to public safety,” said an RCMP spokesperson. “Quick action in this case prevented further potential offences and ensures the individual will now face her court matters in custody.”

Eagle Plume Bruised Head remains in custody awaiting her next court appearance. Police are reminding the public to report any suspicious activity and to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.