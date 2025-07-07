Chestermere RCMP Arrest Two Teens in Canada Day Assault at John Peake Memorial Park

Chestermere RCMP have arrested two teenagers following a violent Canada Day assault that left a woman hospitalized and sparked concern over youth violence in the community. The attack occurred on the evening of July 1st at John Peake Memorial Park, one of the city’s most popular gathering spots during the holiday.

RCMP officers were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m. after reports that an adult woman was being swarmed by a group of youths. Witnesses described a chaotic confrontation involving 10 to 15 teens, estimated to be between 13 and 15 years old, near the park’s main pathway.

Responding officers secured the area and quickly began gathering information from bystanders. “RCMP members attended and, through an investigation, arrested two young offenders,” police said in a statement. The suspects—aged 13 and 14—were taken into custody that evening.

One of the teens has been charged with assault and uttering threats, while the other faces a single charge of assault. Both have been released on conditions pending their appearance in youth court. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, their identities cannot be disclosed.

The victim was transported to hospital with what police described as moderate injuries. She was treated and released on Thursday.

Staff Sergeant Kathy Klassen of the Chestermere RCMP confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from cameras in the park and surrounding businesses to identify additional individuals involved in the attack.Klassen urged witnesses to come forward. “If you witnessed anything or have photos or video from that evening, please contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900. You can also reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at

www.p3tips.com.”

The attack unfolded as residents gathered at the park to enjoy Canada Day celebrations that included live music, food trucks, and fireworks by the lake. The incident has left the community rattled, with many taking to social media to express their concern and support for the victim.

Chestermere Mayor Shannon Dean issued a statement on Wednesday. “Chestermere is a safe and caring community, and this kind of violence is unacceptable. I want to thank our RCMP for their swift action. I encourage anyone with information to assist police in their investigation,” Dean said.

In response to the incident, RCMP have increased patrols in public spaces and plan to maintain a heightened presence during future community events.

“This type of violence has no place in our community,” Klassen said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to identify all individuals involved and ensure they are held accountable.”

Community leaders and residents have also called for renewed focus on youth engagement programs and safety initiatives to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

