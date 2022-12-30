Chestermere’s favourite hockey tournament supports not-for-profits

More than 50 teams played in the annual Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship, supporting local not-for-profits.

All hockey and ringette skill levels were encouraged to play in the multi-day tournament, from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29.

Since 2018, the tournament has donated the funds raised to charities in Chestermere and the surrounding area.

This year, the championship supported Camp Chestermere, Synergy, Chestermere Food Bank and the Chestermere Women Crises Society (CWCS).

The CWCS was on site, collecting cash and toiletry donations, while spectators, Chestermere residents, and visitors were asked to bring a non-perishable food item with them for the Chestermere Food Bank.

Last year, the championship was scaled back in size to limit the spread of COVID-19, and follow public health orders, by spreading game times out, creating additional space between each rink, and limiting the event to only youth players.

However, the championship was back to the full magnitude event the community has loved since the inaugural year, with games starting at 9 a.m., and running until 4 p.m., bringing hundreds of spectators to cheer players of all ages on every day.

This year, creativity at the championship was at an all-time high with team names including Mighty Pucks, Ice Queens, Blue Spiders, Little Dumpers, Chestermere Misfits, Santa’s Helpers

Big Dumpers, Ice Breakers, Lucky Puckers, Dekes of Hazard, Lochness Lakers, Sharp Edge Zambronis, Benchwarmers, Money Shots, Cobra Chickens, Hot Shots, and the Egg Noggs.

Visit the Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship website for the final results.