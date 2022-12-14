Chestermere’s outdoor ice rinks open for winter season

Residents and visitors are asked to wear safety equipment and dress for the cold weather.

Chestermere residents and visitors can now enjoy the local outdoor ice rinks and lake ice for the winter season.

The City of Chestermere’s Parks department was working to prepare ice rinks for the upcoming winter earlier this month, by flooding the ice.

Residents were asked to stay off of the ice while the park’s department flooded the ice, to ensure there was a solid base layer of ice to protect the liners that were installed.

Outdoor public ice rinks include the Kinniburgh Rink, St. Gabriel Archangel School Rink, Alta-Link Rink, McIvor Rink, Anniversary Park Lake Rinks, and The Landing Lake Rinks.

Now that the ice rinks are officially open, the city is asking residents and visitors to wear safety equipment and dress for the cold weather when enjoying winter recreational activities.

Users are encouraged to wear a helmet and protective padding, and if under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult.

Before using the lake rinks, users are also asked to check the ice thickness to ensure that it’s safe for use. Ice depth information is updated weekly on the City of Chestermere’s website.

The city does not plow rinks on the weekends or on holidays and is not responsible for loss or injury to users, or property.

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

