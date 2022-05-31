City workers vote to unionize 

City of Chestermere workers have joined the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

CUPE Alberta President Rory Gill welcomed Chestermere city employees into CUPE after the majority voted in favour of certification.

“We welcome these workers into the CUPE family,” Gill said. “These workers decided they wanted to have the protection of Canada’s largest union, better treatment from their employer and respect for the services they provide. Today, the ballots have been counted, and the employees’ voices have been heard.”

In January, city employees began trying to join CUPE to protect their rights.

Communications Representative of CUPE Lou Arab confirmed to the Chestermere Anchor that the unionization application was submitted on Jan 26, 2022.

Arab explained that the evidence must be signed within 90 days of the application. 50 per cent or more of the votes had to be in favour of the union to proceed with negotiations.