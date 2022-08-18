City working to mitigate foxtail grass in off-leash area

The City of Chestermere’s parks department is increasing efforts to control foxtail grass in the off-leash park.

The city is increasing mowing and cutting down infested areas before the grass gets to the seeding stage.

Throughout the summer, the city has received phone calls and emails from residents who use the off-leash area and are concerned about foxtails, explained Communications Manager Melinda Lundy.

“Due to the proximity of barley-producing farmer’s fields and properties surrounding Chestermere, foxtails tend to crop up annually in a variety of areas,” Lundy said.

Foxtails can grow in all soil types, including wetlands or dry fields, and the seeds are carried by the wind, making it difficult to predict where it will grow.

Foxtail is a grass that can be difficult to control. If the foxtail is pulled like a weed, the root system will grow in another location nearby, and if it’s disturbed during its seeding stage, the seeds will be carried by the wind and grow elsewhere, Lundy said.

“In addition to pre-emptively mechanically removing foxtail from the area, parks have previously used chemicals to control the growth. Unfortunately, it is not the ideal solution due to its proximity to the lake and its non-selective herbicide qualities as all vegetation in the area is killed off when sprayed,” Lundy said. “With a mix of wetlands and waterfront at the dog park, preventative maintenance options such as complete remediation are limited.”

Going forward, the city is reminding residents to be aware and keep their dogs out of foxtail grass when in the off-leash area.

“We’re doing as much as we can to mitigate the risk by placing cautionary and educational signage in the dog park and other areas within the city, but unfortunately, it is a province-wide problem and Chestermere is not the only municipality facing the issue,” Lundy said. “It is likely that no treatment approach will fully eradicate the grass due to its prevalence in the surrounding areas, but the parks department is committed to mitigating the growth as much as possible.”

Residents are encouraged to contact the parks department if they see an abundance of foxtail in a specific area.