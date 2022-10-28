Council proclaims October as Dyslexia Awareness Month

City Council proclaimed October as Dyslexia Awareness Month, following a Chestermere students request.

Rainbow Creek Elementary grade six student Kyah McRae sent a letter to council on behalf of Dyslexia Canada, and her brother, asking for their support for Dyslexia Canada’s 5th annual awareness campaign, “Mark it Read for Dyslexia,” at the Oct. 4 council meeting.

“Imagine trying to manage everyday life with a disability that makes it difficult to read, write, or spell. This is the reality that 10 to 20 per cent of Canadians that live with dyslexia face. Dyslexia is a hereditary lifelong condition,” McRae said in a letter to council. “When dyslexia is identified and appropriate instruction is provided reading and writing skills can be improved at any age. When children with dyslexia are identified and properly supported, starting in kindergarten, reading difficulties and be reduced and even prevented.”

After October was declared International Dyslexia Awareness Month, Dyslexia Canada asked jurisdictions to officially proclaim October as Dyslexia Awareness Month, McRae said.

Dyslexia Canada initiated the first campaign, asking buildings to light up red for one day, in support of the ‘Mark it Read for Dyslexia’ campaign, she explained.

In addition to council proclaiming October as Dyslexia Awareness Month in support of children living with dyslexia, McRae also asked for city hall to be lit up red in support of the campaign.

“With just 13 lightings in year one, Dyslexia Canada had no idea that they had started something that would grow so quickly and mean so much to so many people,” McRae said. “Their fourth year saw almost 100 lightings, a dozen proclamations and hundreds of school and community engagements. I would like to request your help to keep the momentum going.”

To learn more about the “Mark it Read” campaign visit the Dyslexia Canada website at, https://www.dyslexiacanada.org/.