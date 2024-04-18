Chestermere Provides Free Tax Filing Assistance to Residents

As the federal tax deadline of April 30 looms, the City of Chestermere is stepping up to offer crucial support to its residents through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP). This program is designed to assist individuals and families who have modest incomes and simple tax situations, ensuring they can meet the deadline without undue stress.

Residents of Chestermere who meet the eligibility criteria can take advantage of this free service, which is provided by trained volunteers. The CVITP is an invaluable resource for those who may find the tax filing process daunting or who simply need a little extra guidance to navigate their tax returns correctly.

For more detailed information about the program or to determine if you qualify for assistance, visit the City of Chestermere’s official website. Alternatively, the Community Social Services Department is available to answer questions and provide support dire

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.