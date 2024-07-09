A Fresh Start: Chestermere City Council Sworn in Amidst High Hopes for Recovery

Last Wednesday, July 3rd marked a pivotal day for Chestermere as the community gathered in front of City Hall to witness the swearing-in of its new city council. The ceremony, observed by approximately 80 attendees, represented more than just a formal proceeding; it was a collective exhale for a city eager to move beyond two years marked by internal strife and controversy.

The new council, comprising Murray Grant, Janelle Sandboe, Robert Schindler, Kiran Randhawa, and Rob Wawrzynowski, with Ritesh Narayan as the sole returning member, promises a fresh direction. The event was presided over by MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore, Chantelle De Jonge, alongside city staff.

In his inaugural address, Mayor Shannon Dean expressed his enthusiasm and humility about his new role, particularly after the discord within the previous council. The city is currently in recovery mode, following a lawsuit involving former mayor Jeff Colvin and councilors Mel Foat, Blaine Funk, and Stephen Hanley. The legal action claims these former officials are accountable for unauthorized expenditures totalling over $650,000, allegedly squandered on extravagances like parties and surveillance equipment.

Mayor Dean outlined his vision for the council’s future, emphasizing the importance of building strong relationships with city staff and administration to foster a healthy governance environment. This approach, he believes, is crucial for propelling Chestermere forward.

Looking ahead, one of Mayor Dean’s priority projects is the completion of a new high school, a topic that resonated with voters during the campaign. Addressing directives from the Minister of Municipal Affairs, Ric McIver, following a recent financial inspection, is also high on the agenda.

The mayor’s commitment to transparency and rebuilding trust was palpable as he spoke about his aspirations for the next municipal election in October 2025. Dean’s focus on establishing robust connections within the community and with municipal affairs aims to restore confidence among Chestermere’s residents.

The ceremony not only set the tone for the upcoming tenure of this council but also highlighted a communal desire for integrity and collaboration. As Chestermere embarks on this new chapter, the hope is that this council’s actions will indeed reflect the values and aspirations of its constituents, reinforcing a path to stability and growth.

