Chestermere Residents Embrace Wellness at John Peake Memorial Park

Chestermere residents gathered at John Peake Memorial Park on Saturday, July 5, 2025, for a day dedicated to well-being, community connection, and outdoor fun. The City of Chestermere, in partnership with Harmony Health and Fitness, hosted a free wellness event that drew families, fitness enthusiasts, and local vendors together for a celebration of healthy living.

Running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event featured a wide variety of activities designed to promote both physical and mental health. Attendees enjoyed outdoor fitness classes suitable for all ages and abilities, including yoga, martial arts, CrossFit, and Zumba. Local instructors led the sessions, encouraging participants to get active and try something new in the supportive lakeside setting.

“This event was about more than just exercise — it was about bringing people together and supporting one another’s well-being,” said a spokesperson for the City of Chestermere. “We’re thrilled to see residents come out and take part, whether they joined a fitness class, visited a vendor, or simply enjoyed being outdoors with their neighbours.”

In addition to the fitness offerings, the wellness day included a bustling market with 27 local vendors showcasing handmade goods, wellness products, and community services. From artisan crafts and natural body care items to holistic health resources and fitness apparel, the market reflected Chestermere’s vibrant small business community.

Several food trucks were on site to keep attendees fuelled, offering a range of healthy snacks and hearty meals. Popular vendors included Mamita’s Kitchen, YYC Mini Donuts, and GPS Pizza, among others.

A key focus of the event was mental health awareness. Information booths provided resources on stress management, coping strategies, and local support services. Representatives from regional health organizations were available to answer questions and share tools for maintaining mental wellness in daily life. The inclusion of mental health resources highlighted the city’s commitment to promoting holistic well-being.

Throughout the day, families and individuals took advantage of the park’s natural beauty, with many setting up picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the lakeside atmosphere. The event’s casual, drop-in format allowed people to participate in as much or as little as they liked, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment.

Mayor Shannon Dean praised the initiative, noting that the wellness day reflected Chestermere’s values of community connection and healthy living. “Events like this remind us of the importance of coming together to support one another — not just in times of need, but as part of everyday life,” Dean said. “I want to thank Harmony Health and Fitness, our city staff, and all the volunteers and vendors who made this event possible.”

The City of Chestermere encourages residents to stay engaged with upcoming community programs and to continue exploring ways to incorporate wellness into daily routines. Officials said plans are already underway for future events that build on the success of the July 5 wellness day.

For more information on community health initiatives, residents can visit www.chestermere.ca/wellness.

