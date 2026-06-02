Council Rejects Proposed Marina Drive Townhouse Development

A proposal to build an 18-unit stacked townhouse development in Chestermere’s Town Centre area has been turned down by city council following concerns over several requested planning variances.

At its recent meeting, council considered Development Permit #25-52667 for a property located at 200 Marina Drive. The application proposed a multi-family stacked townhouse project within the Town Centre Commercial District, an area intended to support a mix of residential, commercial and community-oriented development.

While administration reported that portions of the proposal met requirements under the City’s Land Use Bylaw, the project required several variances related to density, landscaping and parking. Following discussion, council voted to refuse the development permit as presented.

The decision highlights the ongoing challenge municipalities face as they balance growth, housing demand and neighbourhood design expectations.

Chestermere continues to be one of Alberta’s fastest-growing communities. According to municipal population estimates, the city has experienced significant growth over the past decade as families seek housing options outside Calgary while remaining within commuting distance of the region’s employment centres.

As growth continues, city planners and council members are increasingly tasked with finding ways to accommodate new residents while ensuring developments fit within existing community plans and infrastructure capacities.

Stacked townhouses have become a common housing form in many Alberta municipalities. They generally offer a more affordable ownership option than detached homes while providing greater density than traditional townhouse developments. Supporters often view such projects as an important part of expanding housing choice, particularly for first-time homebuyers, seniors looking to downsize and residents seeking lower-maintenance living arrangements.

However, higher-density developments can also generate concerns related to parking availability, traffic flow, green space and compatibility with surrounding properties.

The Marina Drive proposal was located within Chestermere’s Town Centre area, a district envisioned as a focal point for future growth and redevelopment. Over time, the area has been the subject of various planning discussions aimed at encouraging a more walkable, mixed-use environment while maintaining an attractive streetscape near the city’s waterfront and commercial core.

Council’s refusal does not necessarily end development possibilities for the site.

In many cases, developers may revise a proposal to address council’s concerns and submit a new application for consideration at a later date. Changes could include adjustments to unit counts, parking configurations, building design, landscaping plans or other site features.

No revised application has been announced at this time.

The decision comes as Chestermere continues to review a number of growth-related applications and planning initiatives. During the same council meeting, members also considered amendments affecting Clearwater Park West and Waterford Estates, both of which involve future residential development and land-use planning.

For residents, the Marina Drive decision serves as another example of how council weighs competing priorities when evaluating development proposals. While there is broad recognition of the need for additional housing as the city grows, council must also consider how individual projects align with municipal planning objectives and community expectations.

As Chestermere continues its transition from a small lakeside community to a rapidly growing city, discussions surrounding density, housing choice and urban design are expected to remain prominent topics at council meetings.

Whether a revised proposal for the Marina Drive property returns to council in the future remains to be seen, but the debate reflects larger conversations occurring across Alberta communities as they work to accommodate growth while preserving the qualities residents value most.

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