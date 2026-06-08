City Invites Public Input on Business Licence Bylaw Review

The City of Chestermere is inviting residents, business owners, home-based entrepreneurs, and community organizations to participate in an ongoing review of the municipality’s Business Licence Bylaw.

A second “Let’s Talk Business” open house is scheduled for June 11 at City Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is designed to provide an update on the review process, share feedback gathered during the first phase of public engagement, and collect additional input on proposed changes before a revised bylaw is brought forward for Council consideration.

City officials say the review is intended to ensure the bylaw remains clear, effective, and responsive to the needs of a growing and evolving community. Participants will have an opportunity to speak with City staff, review draft recommendations, and provide feedback on how business licensing regulations impact their operations and neighbourhoods.

Business licences are required for most commercial operations within Chestermere, including storefront businesses, home-based businesses, contractors, and businesses located outside the city that provide services within municipal boundaries. The licensing process helps municipalities ensure businesses comply with local regulations related to zoning, safety, land use, and community standards.

As Chestermere continues to experience significant residential and commercial growth, City officials say it is important that municipal bylaws keep pace with changing business practices and community expectations. New neighbourhoods, an increasing number of home-based businesses, and the growing popularity of mobile and online services have created new challenges for municipalities across Alberta.

The review is examining whether the current bylaw adequately reflects today’s business environment and whether updates are needed to improve clarity and reduce unnecessary administrative barriers while maintaining appropriate oversight.

For many small business owners, licensing requirements can affect everything from where a business can operate to signage, parking, customer visits, and permit requirements. Home-based businesses in particular often face unique considerations, balancing entrepreneurship with the need to maintain residential neighbourhood character.

The City has been gathering feedback through public engagement activities and online surveys. Information collected during the consultation process will help determine what changes, if any, should be made before the bylaw returns to Council for further discussion.

Municipal officials note that public participation is an important part of the process. Feedback from business owners often highlights practical concerns that may not be immediately apparent when regulations are developed, while residents can provide insight into how businesses impact neighbourhoods and community life.

The review also provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs to better understand how municipal regulations affect their businesses and to raise concerns about processes they feel could be improved.

Residents who are unable to attend the June 11 open house can still participate through the City’s online engagement platform.

With Chestermere’s business community continuing to grow alongside the city’s population, the bylaw review represents an opportunity for local entrepreneurs and residents to help shape the regulatory framework that will guide business activity in the community for years to come.

The open house will be held at City Hall on June 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and all interested residents are encouraged to attend.

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