New Indoor Golf Simulator and Restaurant Approved for Chestermere

Golf enthusiasts in Chestermere may soon have a new year-round option to practice their swing after City Council approved a development permit for an indoor golf simulator facility with an ancillary restaurant at 100 Rainbow Road.

The proposed business, approved during a recent regular meeting of council, will operate within Unit 210 of the commercial development located along Rainbow Road. According to administration, the facility will function as an indoor participation recreation venue featuring golf simulators along with a restaurant component.

City administration reviewed the proposal’s parking requirements and compatibility with surrounding commercial and light industrial uses before recommending approval. Council ultimately approved Development Permit #26-19625/210 subject to several conditions outlined in the city’s report.

The approval comes as Chestermere continues to see commercial growth and diversification alongside rapid residential expansion. Indoor recreation businesses have become increasingly popular across the Calgary region in recent years, particularly facilities combining entertainment, sports simulation, food service, and social gathering spaces.

During discussion of the application, council also directed administration to prepare a future report examining commercial turnover rates in Chestermere over the past five years, including information on business locations and types where possible.

The discussion highlighted broader questions about commercial sustainability and how businesses are adapting within Chestermere’s evolving retail landscape.

The new golf simulator business would add another indoor recreation option for residents while potentially helping attract visitors from neighbouring communities.

No opening date has yet been publicly announced for the facility.

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