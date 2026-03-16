Why AI data centres are looking at the Calgary region — and why Chestermere is on the map

A surge in artificial intelligence and cloud computing is driving an unprecedented demand for large data centres across North America, and communities around Calgary — including Chestermere — are increasingly being considered as potential locations.

While the technology powering artificial intelligence may feel abstract, the infrastructure behind it is very real. AI systems require massive computing power, and that power comes from buildings filled with servers operating around the clock. Those facilities, known as data centres, form the backbone of modern digital services.

Industry analysts say Alberta has quickly emerged as an attractive location for these developments. A combination of available land, strong energy infrastructure, and a growing technology sector in Calgary has placed the region on the radar of global data-centre developers.

For communities like Chestermere, that attention reflects a broader shift in how technology companies are choosing locations for major computing facilities.

Close to Calgary’s growing tech sector

One of the key reasons the Calgary region is attracting interest is its expanding technology industry.

In recent years Calgary has become one of Canada’s fastest-growing tech hubs, with companies working in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, financial technology and energy innovation. Organizations such as the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) have helped establish the province as a centre for AI research and development.

Data centres often follow the growth of technology clusters because companies want their computing infrastructure located near customers, research institutions, and major telecommunications networks.

For developers, a location close to Calgary provides access to a large pool of engineers, technicians and data specialists while avoiding the higher land costs typically found within major urban centres.

Chestermere’s proximity to Calgary places it within that economic orbit while offering space that large facilities require.

Land availability matters

Modern hyperscale data centres can require dozens of acres of land and multiple large buildings designed to house thousands of servers.

That scale makes suburban or semi-rural communities attractive to developers.

Chestermere sits within the Calgary metropolitan region but still has industrial and undeveloped land capable of accommodating large infrastructure projects. In comparison, finding parcels of that size within Calgary itself can be difficult and expensive.

For municipalities, the projects can also bring benefits in the form of non-residential property tax revenue and new employment opportunities.

Power is the critical factor

While land and location matter, the most important factor for data-centre developers is electricity.

Artificial intelligence computing requires enormous amounts of power, and provincial energy officials have warned that Alberta’s existing electricity grid cannot accommodate every proposed data-centre project.

The Alberta Electric System Operator has received requests representing more than 20,000 megawatts of potential data-centre demand, far exceeding current provincial electricity needs.

As a result, the province now encourages large developments to secure their own energy supply or build dedicated generation facilities.

For potential projects in the Calgary region, including those near Chestermere, access to reliable power infrastructure will likely determine whether developments proceed.

Part of a global technology boom

The growing interest in Alberta reflects a worldwide surge in data-centre construction driven by artificial intelligence and cloud services.

Major technology companies are investing billions of dollars in new facilities as demand for AI computing continues to grow.

Industry forecasts suggest global data-centre capacity will expand significantly over the next decade as governments, businesses and research institutions increasingly rely on AI-driven tools.

For communities near Calgary, that global trend could translate into new investment and economic diversification.

What it means for Chestermere

For Chestermere residents, the potential arrival of data-centre development represents both opportunity and change.

Supporters say such projects could help diversify the local economy, attract new industries and expand the city’s commercial tax base.

At the same time, residents and local leaders will likely examine issues such as land use, energy infrastructure and long-term community impacts as projects move through planning and approval processes.

While no major facility has yet been approved locally, the growing interest from developers suggests that communities like Chestermere may soon play a role in the digital infrastructure powering the next generation of artificial intelligence.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.