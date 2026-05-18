Public Hearing Set as Chestermere Reviews Expanded Secondary Suite Rules

Chestermere residents may soon see broader housing options permitted in some neighbourhoods as council moves forward with proposed updates to the city’s Land Use Bylaw related to secondary suites.

During its recent regular meeting, council gave first reading to Bylaw #015-26, a proposed amendment designed to expand and clarify definitions surrounding secondary suites and related dwelling types within certain residential districts.

A public hearing on the proposed changes has been scheduled for June 9 at 11 a.m., where residents will have an opportunity to provide feedback before council considers further readings of the bylaw.

According to administration, the proposed amendments would clarify and expand permitted forms of secondary housing units, including principal dwelling suites, attached suites, accessory building suites, basement suites, and garden suites.

The proposed bylaw amendments would also include updates to regulations involving accessory buildings, subdivision restrictions, and exterior entrance requirements for basement suites.

The discussion arrives as municipalities across Alberta continue facing mounting pressure to increase housing availability and affordability amid rapid population growth and rising housing costs.

Secondary suites have become an increasingly common topic in communities throughout the Calgary region as municipalities search for ways to add housing density without dramatically changing the appearance of established neighbourhoods.

Supporters of secondary suites often argue they provide more affordable rental options for students, seniors, young families, and workers while also helping homeowners offset mortgage costs and rising living expenses.

Garden suites and accessory suites have also become more popular in urban planning discussions as cities look to create what planners sometimes call “gentle density” within residential areas.

However, proposals involving increased housing density frequently generate concerns from residents regarding parking availability, traffic congestion, infrastructure strain, and changes to neighbourhood character.

Those concerns are expected to form part of the upcoming public hearing discussion.

Chestermere has experienced significant residential growth over the past decade, with new neighbourhoods continuing to expand around the city. Like many municipalities surrounding Calgary, the city has faced increasing pressure to balance growth with infrastructure capacity and long-term planning goals.

The proposed bylaw amendments represent part of a broader shift occurring across Alberta municipalities as local governments respond to both provincial housing targets and changing housing demands.

In recent years, provincial and municipal leaders have increasingly emphasized the importance of diversifying housing stock beyond traditional single-family detached homes.

Housing affordability has also become a growing concern for many residents throughout the Calgary region due to rising home prices, interest rates, rental demand, and inflationary pressures.

While the proposed amendments would not automatically permit unrestricted development across all neighbourhoods, they would provide clearer direction regarding what forms of secondary suites may be considered within applicable residential districts.

The June 9 public hearing will likely provide a clearer picture of how residents feel about the proposed changes and how council may proceed moving forward.

Land use and housing density discussions often become some of the most closely watched municipal debates because they directly affect homeowners, renters, developers, and neighbourhood planning.

For Chestermere residents, the upcoming discussion may ultimately reflect a broader community conversation about how the city should grow while maintaining the character and quality of life many residents value.

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