Chestermere Council Ratifies New CUPE Agreement

Chestermere City Council has ratified a new collective agreement with CUPE Local 5592, establishing terms for unionized municipal employees through the end of 2027.

The agreement was approved during a recent council meeting following negotiations between the City and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 5592. Council authorized the execution of the Memorandum of Agreement, paving the way for the finalized collective agreement covering 2026 and 2027.

According to information presented to council, the agreement includes general wage increases, adjustments to overtime provisions, increased allowances, and a one-time market adjustment. Specific financial details were not publicly discussed during the meeting.

CUPE Local 5592 represents a number of municipal employees who help deliver services that residents rely on every day. These employees work in a variety of roles that support municipal operations, infrastructure maintenance, parks, recreation facilities, and administrative services.

Labour agreements play an important role in municipal budgeting, as employee compensation represents one of the largest operating expenses for most municipalities. At the same time, municipalities across Alberta continue to compete for skilled workers in areas such as public works, utilities, engineering support, recreation services, and municipal administration.

During discussion of the agreement, council also directed administration to provide additional information to members by email, including a list of comparable municipalities, annual union dues remittances, and a copy of the executed agreement once finalized.

The ratification provides certainty for both employees and the municipality over the next two years, allowing the city to move forward with staffing and budget planning while maintaining labour stability.

The approval comes as Chestermere continues to experience significant growth, increasing demand for municipal services and the employees who provide them. With the new agreement now ratified, both the City and CUPE Local 5592 will operate under the updated terms through the 2027 calendar year.

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