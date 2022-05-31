Crime Stoppers receives provincial government investment 

The provincial government is investing in crime prevention by funding Alberta Crime Stoppers.

Over the next three years, Crime Stoppers will use $850,000 to continue crime prevention efforts, and create a provincewide crime prevention task force, a government of Alberta media release said.

This year, Crime Stoppers will receive $350,000, and $500,000 over the next two years in funding.

“Successful crime prevention requires the involvement of communities, and Crime Stoppers has done tremendous work encouraging citizens to take an active role in preventing and reporting crime. This funding will ensure they can continue helping to keep Alberta’s neighbourhoods safe,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro said.

Rural and urban police chiefs endorsed the investment and will continue crime prevention at a community level across Alberta.

In 2020, Crime Stoppers received 18,000 tips leading to 400 arrests, 1,724 charges laid, and the recovery and seizure of $4.3 million in cash, drugs, and stolen property the release said.

“For the past 40 years, Crime Stoppers has played an integral role in assisting law enforcement in solving and preventing crime. We are grateful to the Government of Alberta for their support so that we can continue to help our police partners reduce crime and make our communities safer,” provincial director, Alberta Crime Stoppers Mark Holik said.

Crime Stoppers is a not-for-profit, volunteer-led organization that helps Albertans provide police with anonymous information about a crime or potential crime.

Canada’s first Crime Stoppers organization was founded in Calgary in 1982, and now has four chapters in the province.