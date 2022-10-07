Danielle Smith wins and will be Alberta’s premier

Danielle Smith is the new premier-designate of Alberta and leader of the United Conservative Party.

Thursday evening, the party announced Smith garnered enough ranked-ballot votes to beat the six other candidates and become the new leader.

It took until the sixth and final ballot for Smith to get a majority of the votes — 53.8 per cent — beating Travis Toews’ 46.2 per cent. Brian Jean was knocked out in the fifth ballot.

Smith said it was “a new chapter in the Alberta story.”

“It is time for Alberta to take its place as a senior partner to build a strong and unified Canada,” the newly-chosen UCP leader said. “No longer will Alberta ask for permission from Ottawa to be prosperous and free.”

She will be sworn in on Tuesday in Edmonton. Smith is Alberta’s eighth premier in 16 years. The ASA looms in front of us and some pundits say it will cause a constitutional crisis. The next few months will see what transpires and will a major influence in the upcoming general election.