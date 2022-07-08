Developer proposes changes to undeveloped Dawson’s Landing neighbourhood

Chestermere City Council gave first reading of the Dawson’s Landing Phase 4 Minor Land Use Map Amendments during the July 5 meeting.

After passing the first reading, city council also scheduled a public hearing for July 19.

The application is a minor change in the Dawson’s Landing neighbourhood, explained senior planner planning and growth Jordan Furness.

“The applicant is Stantec on behalf of the landowner, Qualico Communities, and it’s one undeveloped block of land in Phase 4, that would go from allowing narrow single detached lots to townhouse products,” Furness said.

The area is south of Merganser Drive West and West of Rainbow Road and is guided under the Municipal Development Plan (MDP), a master Area Structure Plan (ASP), the Waterbridge Plan, the Gateway Area Structure Plan, and the Dawson’s Landing outline plan.

“It provides the applicant with a little bit more development flexibility, a small number of additional units, and there would be negatable impacts as this is an undeveloped area,” Furness said. “We don’t have any notable disadvantages identified.”

Following the public hearing, city administration is hopeful to have second and third readings of the bylaw passed, subject to the public feedback received.