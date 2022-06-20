Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians reminded to be vigilant on roadways

The Alberta RCMP is reminding drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians to be vigilant when on roads this summer.

When out, police are asking the public to pay attention to their surroundings, as the amount of vehicles on roads increases over the summer months, an Alberta RCMP media release said.

Police are reminding pedestrians, and cyclists crossing a street, to be aware of approaching vehicles when entering a crosswalk and ensure the driver of the approaching vehicle sees you.

Motorists should be aware of intersections with crosswalks, and ensure they are aware of their surroundings to avoid a collision, the release said.

“Police would also like to remind everyone that if you are distracted by a hand-held electronic device, the chances of getting into a collision greatly increase,” the release said. “It is everyone’s responsibility to do their part so we can all safely enjoy the activities we do.”