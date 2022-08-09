Fire Advisory Declared for East Rocky View County

Due to current conditions, Rocky View County Fire Services has issued a FIRE ADVISORY for East Rocky View County, effective immediately. This advisory represents a moderate fire risk and will remain in effect as long as conditions remain.

During a FIRE ADVISORY, all burning and fireworks permits are suspended, and burning is banned, with the following exceptions:

Indoor household fireplaces

Incinerators (for farm and acreage use)

Burning barrels

Camp stoves (properly attended)

Barbecues (charcoal briquettes, propane, or natural gas)

Wood pellet grills

Propane/natural gas fire pit

Recreational camp fires in an approved burn pit

Chimeneas

Fires contained within approved facilities and appliances in designated camping and recreational areas

Oil well flaring (must register with central fire dispatch at 403-264-1022)

For details on specific fire restrictions during an advisory, visit our Fire Bans & Advisories webpage.

For information on fire bans and advisories in other areas of the province, visit AlbertaFireBans.ca.

