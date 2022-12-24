Here’s how to track Santa on his route to Chestermere 

After checking his map once, and checking it twice, Santa Claus is on his way to bring gifts to boys and girls in Chestermere.

Eager children can track Santa’s whereabouts with the help of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Officials and Santa’s staff who are busy tracking Santa on his route to Alberta.

Although kids can track Santa on his journey from around the world, only Santa knows his route and it cannot be predicted when he will officially arrive in Chestermere.

In previous years, Santa typically arrives between 9 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 24, depending on the weather.

However, it’s known around the world that he will only arrive when children are sound asleep.

To prepare for his trip, Santa only makes one test flight, making sure his all-weather, multi-purpose, vertical short-take-off and landing sleigh can make the trip around the world before Christmas morning.

NORAD has tracked Santa for more than six decades, and they can confirm the vessel’s climbing speed is one twinkle of an eye, traveling faster than starlight vast distances without needing to refuel.

The vessel weighs 75,000 gumdrops at takeoff, with 60,000 tons of gifts, and is fueled by nine RP (reindeer power), with the occasional hay, oat, and carrot break.

Kids can track Santa on the official NORAD Tracks Santa app, social media platforms, or by calling 1 877 HI-NORAD (1 877 446-6723) to talk directly to a NORAD staff member who can give them Santa’s exact location, until midnight on Christmas eve.