Stage West production of Footloose

I was very much looking forward to this play. Even though I have never seen the movie, I knew there would be lots of singing and dancing and that was enough to whet my appetite.

The set appeared to be two staircases one on each end. The stage was otherwise bare, so I wondered if this would be a musical play or simply a review with little or no spoken word. Turns out there were all kinds of changes to the set as the play went on. I admire the creativity of set designers. Various pieces were moved around to represent several completely different locales. It’s kind of magical what they can do with only a few pieces and some brilliant minds.

This story begins with a mother and son, who are reeling from being left to fend for themselves when the boy’s father walks out on them. They move to a little town thinking that it will be more affordable than the big city. Unfortunately, this little town has some very stringent rules including a law against dancing. The town suffered a great loss several years earlier and they are convinced that they need to avoid frivolous activities like dancing to keep everyone safe. They are living inside their shells, afraid to venture out into the world for fear that they will get hurt again.

There was so much talent on the stage that it’s difficult to single out individual performances. However, the standout to me was Curtis Sullivan who played Reverend Shaw Moore. Even his speaking voice was wonderful, but his singing voice was so rich and powerful. He commanded the stage and captivated my attention. Think Jean Valjean in Les Miserables. Another standout for me was Tayo Gbalajobi who played Rusty. The tone and the depth of her voice were exceptional. Vi Moore, played by Jody Geddes also performed a beautiful solo, with a lovely, clear voice.

Much of the music was unfamiliar to me, but there were also some better-known numbers, like ‘Footloose’ of course. Then there was ‘Holding out for a Hero’. I can’t quite make sense of the fact that freedom and my independence are values that I hold above many others and yet this song gets me every time. Maybe we can all be our own heroes.

The costumes, music, dancing and singing were of the high quality we have come to expect from Stage West. There were beautifully executed harmonies, including duos, trios and ensembles. Some of these were very complicated and the result was a much bigger sound than the people onstage would indicate. Even with 20 or so vocals, it sounded like 40 or 50. The performers and musical director are to be congratulated on achieving such depth and fullness.

Ariel played by Paige Foskett and Ren played by Sam Boucher did a great job as the leads. Willard, played by Ben Skipper was a real hit with the audience, me included. This character added some levity, and his physical performance was brilliant. His character was not a dancer, and somewhat insecure, so we had fun watching him learn how to dance and let loose…. You know I want to say it……..FOOTLOOSE. There, I said it.

This play is fun and joyful, but the underlying theme that struck me was that freedom is worth fighting for. We can be trapped in a loveless marriage, our own insecurities, or in a town that doesn’t allow dancing. We can be trapped by the pain of past events or financially trapped by circumstances beyond our control. Being stifled and not allowed to express our thoughts and feelings is like an invisible prison.

This play is ultimately about standing up for what you believe in and breaking out of those confines. Can Ren and the other teens convince the Reverend and his followers to break out of their shells and live a little? Ok, you can guess the answer, but you’ll have more fun watching it unfold onstage.

