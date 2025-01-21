Rosebud Welcomes New Artistic Director

As the curtain rises on 2025, Rosebud Theatre and School of the Arts in Strathmore embarks on an exciting new chapter by welcoming its new Artistic Director, Craig Hall. Known for his dynamic approach and extensive experience in Alberta’s arts scene, Hall is poised to infuse fresh energy into an institution that has long been a beacon for regional talent.

Craig Hall joins Rosebud with an impressive resume built over more than 25 years in the industry. Before this appointment, Hall spent a decade as the Artistic Director at Calgary’s Vertigo Theatre, where he earned accolades for his innovative productions and community engagement. His transition to Rosebud follows the semi-retirement of Morris Ertman, who dedicated 23 years to establishing and nurturing the theatre’s reputation as a cultural cornerstone. Ertman’s legacy looms large, and Hall is both humbled by the honor of following in his footsteps and enthusiastic about the challenge of charting a new course.

“I feel very excited and I feel like I’m about to start a new adventure,” Hall remarked, emphasizing his eagerness to contribute to the growth of Rosebud. “What I’m really looking forward to is capitalizing on the rich soil that exists and actually bringing a new perspective in and just growing the great programs and the theatre that they already have.” This vision is especially resonant with local arts enthusiasts from areas like Chestermere, where residents value community-driven initiatives and artistic authenticity.

Hall’s deep roots in Alberta add an extra layer of connection to his new role. Growing up in Brooks, just a short drive from both Strathmore and Chestermere, he is intimately familiar with the region’s unique cultural landscape. “I know what the place is all about,” he said, describing Rosebud as “a destination theatre.” He elaborated that the experience of visiting the theatre is akin to stepping into a mini-New York—a nod to the vibrancy and creativity that defines the establishment. For many in Chestermere, where community and culture go hand in hand, such remarks echo the importance of accessible arts that both entertain and inspire.

In addition to his duties overseeing the theatre productions, Hall will also manage the School of the Arts, a move that underscores his commitment to nurturing emerging talent. His plans include personally teaching some classes, an initiative that promises to strengthen the ties between the institution and local communities. With Calgary’s bustling arts scene only a short drive away, Hall sees a valuable opportunity to channel Rosebud’s artistic output into broader regional engagements. “A lot of our audience comes from Calgary, and I think there’s great potential in bringing their friends and family to a Rosebud production inside of Calgary,” he added.

One of the aspects Hall values most about his arrival is the stability provided by an already established season of main stage shows. This window allows him time to immerse himself in the community’s preferences and to gain a thorough understanding of the audience’s interests before making any major programming changes.

For residents of Chestermere and the surrounding communities, the future of Rosebud Theatre and School of the Arts looks promising. With Craig Hall at the helm, there is a shared sense of anticipation that the arts will continue to flourish, drawing in diverse audiences with compelling performances and innovative educational opportunities. As the new Artistic Director embarks on this journey, all eyes remain on the evolving legacy of Rosebud—a cherished cultural destination that continues to light up the regional arts landscape.

