Dr. Giggles House of Pain Shuts Down After 17 Years in Chestermere

Dr. Giggles House of Pain, an iconic haunted house that has thrilled Chestermere residents and visitors for nearly two decades, is closing its doors permanently. The attraction, founded by local resident and horror enthusiast Mike Koroll 17 years ago, has become a staple in the community’s Halloween celebrations. However, a staggering 800 percent increase in monthly rent has made it impossible for the haunted house to continue operating.

“We don’t get any funding,” said Koroll. “This started as a passion project in my garage. I’ve invested endless time and money over the years.” The haunted house began modestly in Koroll’s own home, where he transformed his garage into a spooky spectacle each Halloween. As its popularity grew, so did the scale of the production.

Two years ago, municipal regulations forced Koroll to relocate the haunted house from his residence. “We had to move out due to zoning laws,” he explained. “That’s when we set up next to the Chestermere Rec Centre.” The new location allowed for a larger setup and attracted even more visitors, but it also came with increased operational costs.

Facing eviction from the rec centre earlier this year, Koroll launched a petition to save the haunted house. “The community rallied behind us,” he said. “We gathered over 2,300 signatures.” Despite the overwhelming support, the effort was ultimately unsuccessful, and the haunted house was told to move.

The recent lease agreement presented an insurmountable challenge. “An 800 percent increase in rent is just not feasible,” Koroll lamented. “I fund all of this off my line of credit. I’m not a rich guy, so it’s a big hit. We’re in the hole about six grand from this year alone.”

The cost of relocating the massive set is another hurdle. “Moving will cost around $100,000,” Koroll estimated. “We’ll need a crane, flat deck trucks, and a place to store everything. It’s a logistical nightmare.” The financial strain has left him uncertain about the future of Dr. Giggles House of Pain.

“I see it being a slow, painful death,” he confessed. “I’ve got a lot of soul-searching to do moving forward. We’ve put a lot of time, energy, and love into this production.” Over the years, countless volunteers have contributed to the haunted house, each leaving their mark. “There have been so many people involved,” Koroll said. “Everybody that’s helped build up the House of Pain, there’s a piece of them in there, too.”

Options moving forward are limited. One possibility is registering as a non-profit organization, but Koroll is skeptical. “That won’t guarantee funding,” he noted. “We need sustainable financial support to keep going.”

The closure of Dr. Giggles House of Pain is a significant loss for the community. For many Chestermere residents, it was more than just a haunted house—it was a cherished tradition that brought people together each Halloween season.

Community members have started discussing ways to help. Some have suggested crowdfunding campaigns or seeking sponsorships from local businesses to alleviate some of the financial burden. “We’re exploring all options,” Koroll said. “If there’s a way to save it, we’ll try.”

In the meantime, Koroll is focusing on assessing the situation. “I need to crunch the numbers,” he stated. “I have to determine if we can recover from the costs of shutting down.” Despite the uncertainty, he remains grateful for the support he’s received. “The community has been incredible,” he said. “I’m humbled by everyone who’s stood by us.”

As Halloween approaches, the absence of Dr. Giggles House of Pain will be felt deeply. The haunted house not only provided thrills and scares but also served as a symbol of community spirit and creativity in Chestermere.

For now, the future of Dr. Giggles House of Pain remains uncertain. Koroll is holding onto hope but acknowledges the challenges ahead. “It’s been an amazing journey,” he reflected. “Whatever happens, I’m proud of what we’ve created.”

